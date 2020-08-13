New body camera video of George Floyd's death shows Officer Tou Thao interacting with agitated bystanders

article

New police body camera video was released Thursday, showing the perspective of former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao as he tried to control the crowd while his fellow officers restrained George Floyd during the deadly arrest.

In the video, Thao is seen talking to bystanders who are growing more agitated by the minute as Floyd cries out while being restrained by then officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

The body camera video from two of the now-fired Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd was released to the public Monday. On Friday, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill ordered copies of the footage from officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng to be released.

The decision was made after a challenge from a media coalition, including FOX 9.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back to FOX9.com to see the full body camera footage.

Lane, Kueng and Tou Thao are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Derek Chauvin, the officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck in a bystander video, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.