New Berlin mayor anti-Muslim comments; records reveal backlash, support

The Brief Newly released public records reveal widespread community reaction to New Berlin Mayor Dave Ament. Emails show a divide between residents demanding accountability and others defending the mayor. The city's public communications manager stated Mayor Dave Ament will not conduct interviews.



Newly released public records obtained by FOX6 from the City of New Berlin through an open records request reveal community backlash and support following controversy surrounding Mayor Dave Ament.

Public records released

Big picture view:

Emails sent to city officials include messages of criticism, support, employee concern, and official condemnation.

The documents also include a lengthy letter addressed to Mayor Dave Ament from an individual referring to themselves as "an incensed employee." In the letter, the employee stated, "As a City employee, it concerns me profoundly. Some of the very people targeted and demeaned by these posts work for you." The employee added, "City staff have received no internal apology from you."

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Criticism and support

What they're saying:

The release follows a letter of resignation by a city employee. In the resignation letter, they wrote, "I am leaving because I can no longer reconcile continuing to work for a city led by a mayor whose recent public conduct and social media activity, in my view, have promoted or amplified messages rooted in racism, homophobia, Islamophobia, misogyny, bigotry and contempt for members of the community we are supposed to serve."

Responses from some council members condemned Mayor Dave Ament following an email sent from neighbors responding back saying, "I strongly condemn the Mayor's racist, anti-Muslim, and otherwise demeaning posts. I also disagree with calling residents who hold different political views 'traitors'."

Meanwhile, other emails showed support for the mayor. A former Milwaukee school principal sent an email writing, "I am in complete support of you and the concerns expressed regarding Islam. This is NOT a religion, but a cultural construct whose stated purpose is to take over the world."

Out-of-state support was also received from a man who is considering moving to Wisconsin. The man wrote, "My family (wife and three children) is strongly considering moving to Wisconsin next year. We both grew up in Illinois but see more hope in Wisconsin in leaders like yourself."

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What's next:

Following supportive messages, Mayor Ament repeatedly asked supporters for help, sending a response asking, "Would you be willing to send an email to the Common Council, council@newberlin.org to show them that you support my administration or would it be OK if I forward your email to them?"

FOX6 reached out to Mayor Dave Ament for comment, but the city's public communications manager responded saying he will not be conducting interviews on this matter. FOX6 will continue to dig into this story and provide updates as soon as more information is learned.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.