New Berlin home damaged by fire; 3 firefighters medically evaluated

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The Brief Fire damaged a New Berlin home on Wednesday night, Oct. 14. Three firefighters received medical evaluations during the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A New Berlin home was damaged by a fire on Wednesday night, Oct. 14. During the incident, three firefighters were evaluated by medical personnel.

House fire

The Details:

According to the New Berlin Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home on Wilbur Drive near Sunny Slope Road shortly before 7 p.m.

Arriving at the scene, firefighters observed smoke venting from the roof and confirmed an active fire in the basement.

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Heavy clutter inside the home complicated firefighting efforts, limiting access to the basement and presenting extra challenges for interior crews, the fire department said.

Three firefighters were medically evaluated during the call. One was taken to a hospital and subsequently discharged, and the other two were treated and released onsite.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the New Berlin Fire Department.