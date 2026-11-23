The Brief One conservation group encourages cutting down trees to help restore a rare prairie ecosystem. Waukesha County Land Conservancy is hosting a Christmas tree sale in New Berlin on Saturday. Trees cost $50 each from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and proceeds fund future restoration efforts.



It seems a bit counter-intuitive that cutting down trees could be a way to help the environment, but that's exactly what one conservation group is encouraging as the holidays approach.

Restoring the land

Big picture view:

The land in New Berlin used to be a Christmas tree farm, but it was abandoned about a decade ago. The Waukesha County Land Conservancy has spent years restoring the area and is offering a way for the public to help this weekend.

"What makes this so rare?" asked FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"This is one of the rarest ecosystems found in the entire world. This is a prairie ecosystem," said Helen Holtz, land management director with the Waukesha County Land Conservancy.

The week prior, Holtz and her team with the Waukesha County Land Conservancy burned nearly a third of the property at the Calhoun Creek Prairie Preserve. It is part of ongoing efforts to restore the land, which was once a Christmas tree farm abandoned a decade ago, with some 400 trees on the property.

"They’re not aggressive. They’re not considered invasive. But they aren’t providing much habitat value either," Holtz said.

Holtz said there are no presents under these trees. In fact, the shade from them being planted so close together has damaged the land and turned wildlife away.

"There’s about 1% of natural prairie remaining. There’s a lot of wildlife that depends on this ecosystem," Holtz said.

Calls to cut down trees

What you can do:

The conservancy hopes people will come out on Saturday, Nov. 28 and cut down a Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Norway spruce, and more.

"Any tree is $50 – the best deal in town," said Executive Director Allison Romero. Romero said the money raised will help cover future restoration efforts. Timing is critical.

"They will continue to grow and just outsize themselves," Romero said. Volunteers will be on hand to help with custom cuts, so the trees can fit in living rooms. It is really a gift to help the land thrive for many seasons beyond Christmas.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We encourage you to come out, harvest your tree – and then come back in the spring or summer and see what you helped do, basically," Holtz said.

The conservancy protects about 3,500 acres in Waukesha County, including the New Berlin property which it now owns. The tree sale is Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.