Neil Young returns to Spotify following boycott over Joe Rogan podcast

Neil Young is singing a different tune.

The rock musician has returned his music to Spotify, two years after leaving the music platform in protest over the podcast host Joe Rogan’s shows about COVID-19.

Young announced the news on his website Tuesday, writing, "Spotify, the #1 streamer of low res music in the world — Spotify, where you get less quality than we made, will now be home of my music again."

In Jan. 2022, the music platform removed all of Young’s music after he gave the company an ultimatum to "deal with the vaccine misinformation coming from Joe Rogan’s podcast," or lose his music.

Singer Neil Young performs onstage at the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

He also said the company’s employees should quit their jobs before the place "eats up your soul."

But on Wednesday, the 78-year-old said his decision came as other music services Apple and Amazon started serving "the same disinformation podcast features" he had opposed at Spotify.

"I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all, so I have returned to Spotify, in sincere hopes that Spotify sound quality will improve and people will be able to hear and feel all the music as we made it.

He also urged Spotify to introduce a high-quality audio tier, which the audio streamer has yet to deliver. The singer has previously criticized the quality of the platform’s audio compression.

"I hope all you millions of Spotify users enjoy my songs!" Young added. "They will now all be there for you except for the full sound we created."

The rock icon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. He has received several Grammy Awards and is also on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 greatest musical artists.

"Hopefully Spotify will turn to Hi Res as the answer and serve all the music to everyone," Young wrote. "Spotify, you can do it! Really be #1 in all ways. You have the music and the listeners!!!! Start with a limited Hi res tier and build from there!"

You can listen to Young’s music on Spotify now.