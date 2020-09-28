Nearly 40 health systems declare racism a 'public health crisis'

article

Advocate Aurora Health is joining 38 other health institutions across 45 states and Washington, D.C. in formally recognizing racism as a public health crisis.

A news release issued by Advocate Aurora Health on Monday, Sept. 28 indicates this "reflects a national amplification of a similar statement and call to action that we issued in June alongside three dozen of our Chicago-area health system peers."

Cristy Garcia-Thomas, Advocate Aurora Health’s chief external affairs officer, issued the following statement on this news:

"As the largest health care provider in Wisconsin, we must do better. By relying on our core values of excellence compassion and respect, we pledge to build more just and inclusive communities in which everyone has the opportunity to live well."

Advocate Aurora Health announced in a news release that it will continue to:

