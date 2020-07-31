Natural Light is offering a mobile-dorm for 1 college student to enjoy ‘freedoms of college’ from home

As more universities across the country announce campus closures and remote learning, college students are faced with the fact that the upcoming fall semester will be a much different one than ever before.

That’s why beer brand Natural Light is stepping in to provide one college student with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a “Nattified mobile dorm unit.”

The “Dorm from Home” consists of all the college staples a student may need for their remote semester, including a flat-screen TV, a gaming system, air conditioning, WiFi and, of course, a semester’s worth of Natty Light beer.

“Having to miss a semester on-campus is a devastating feeling for our fans,” said Daniel Blake, vice president of U.S. value brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We could never replace the full experience, but Dorm From Home will give a piece of the college lifestyle back to one lucky fan and more importantly, it’s a reminder to the full Natty community that the college experience is worth celebrating, no matter where you are.”

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and currently enrolled in a college or university in the U.S. To enter for a chance to win, students can post a photo on social media with #DormFromHome and #contest to make their case as to why they deserve their own space this semester.

Advertisement

The beer brand aims to select a winner with the most creative and convincing argument that “reflects the Natty Light personality and values.”

Natural Light is taking contest submissions through Aug. 18.