National Let’s Laugh Day is a 24-hour joke fest celebrating laughter

National Let's Laugh Day is a 24-hour joke fest celebrating the uniting force of laughter. Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some of the best ways to celebrate.

National Let’s Laugh Day

March 19

Calling all gigglers, cacklers, chortlers, and belly laughers, this is the day you’ve been waiting for. National Let’s Laugh Day is a 24-hour joke-fest on March 19 where we celebrate the uniting force of laughter. Brought to you this year by Laffy Taffy — the candy that has been bringing you and your family little bites of joy with jokes on every wrapper since 1971 — Let’s Laugh Day is a chance to have a chuckle with the ones you love (rubber chicken not required).

Guzzle those Giggles:

● Oh For Fox Sake - Look no further for your on-the-go drink needs-you’ve found The Perfect Cup! You’ve Been Poisoned Novelty Creativity Drink Cup. This funny cup is a great novelty drinkware featuring a humorous joke and a sarcastic saying, great conversation starter. Ideal to show your love and how much you care with a sense of humor. Start Your Day the Slothy Way - Send the message loud and clear "Today I will do absolutely nothing

● Because Clients Wine Glass - This wine glass makes for a cute, humorous and useful gift, Wine Glass Baby Mama Shark Needs a Drink Do Do - Novelty Wine Glass for Women with Sayings Funny Shark Gifts & Cup Accessories for Mom Mother Friends Funny Stemless Wine Glass or Pouring Wine is Such A Chore - simply screw this hand blown custom glass into your favorite bottle. It makes drinking from the bottle classy. Or just plain FUN!

● Dog wisdom tumblers-This fetching tumbler set features Fido teaching his owners a few new tricks.

Wrap Yourself in Laughs!

● Tortilla Blanket - realistic burrito pattern, comfortable single-layer design, when you are wrapped inside, the soft and warm burritos wrap blanket will make your friends jealous - they also want to be giant human burritos.

● Taco Booties - Worthy of a mini fiesta, these adorable taco booties let your little one celebrate until they siesta.

● French Baguette Slippers - Warm Home Shoes, solid high density memory foam insole relaxes your feet.

Family Funnies:

● Word Teasers- Dad Jokes - Why did the dad cross the road? To get to this box of silly jokes.

● Poop Bingo - A hilarious twist on the classic game featuring 24 animals and their distinct droppings. Few topics provoke uncontrollable kid giggles more than animals and bowel movements.

● Bluetooth Banana Phone - Add slapstick style to your phone with this wireless handset. Peeling not necessary.

● Funny Corgi Butt Shape Silicone Mouse Pad Mouse Mat- 8.6X10.2 Inch

● Fisher-Price Think & Learn Rocktopus, Standard Packaging Rock Top us responds to every musical instrument as Kids insert or tap them, helping guide them through game Play Kids are in Control of their musical creations Add or subtract instruments, Control the Tempo and add sound effects

● DJ Cat Scratching Pad - Let your cat scratch some laid-back beats with this cardboard scratching pad shaped like a DJ turntable.

● Knock Knock Paper Tantrum Nifty Note - Why be direct? Passive-aggressive notes get your point across slyly

● Mr. Food Face Plate - Who says you can't play with your food? Make mealtime fun for everyone with these interactive plates. Inspired by the beloved Wooly Willy children's toy, this fun plate encourages kids to get creative at mealtime and play with their food. Food-safe ceramic.