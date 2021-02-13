Expand / Collapse search

National Bakery readies for Valentine's Day, Fat Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - Whether you're grabbing some goodies for Valentine's Day or Paczkis for Fat Tuesday, National Bakery is going to be busy this week. 

FOX6's Brhett Vickery finds out how they're preparing.

Valentine’s Day treats at National Bakery

Sweets for your sweetie. National Bakery has treats with your valentine in mind

Cake decorating ahead of Valentine’s Day

Brhett gets her try at cake decorating

Valentine’s Day goodies at National Bakery

Hot chocolate bombs are all the rage this season.

National Bakery prepares for Fat Tuesday

It's officially paczki season!