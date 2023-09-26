Nashawn Breedlove, ‘8 Mile’ actor and rapper, dies: report

article

Actor and rapper Nashawn Breedlove, who faced off against Eminem in a rap battle on the movie "8 Mile," has died. He was 46 years old.

According to TMZ, who first confirmed the news, he died in his sleep at his home in New Jersey Sunday. The cause of death is currently unknown.

On Tuesday, Breedlove’s mother also confirmed his death on Facebook, writing, "Nashawn's departure from this world has left an immense void in my life, one that words cannot fully express. I can't put into words the pain and hurt that I feel. He was not just my son; he was a remarkable man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path."

She thanked the public for their support and prayers.

Rapper Mickey Factz also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Breedlove, posting the battle from "8 Mile" and writing, "RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness."

Breedlove was primarily known for playing Lotto in the 2002 movie "8 Mile," which is loosely based on Eminem’s life. Before starring in the movie, Breedlove rapped under his stage name OX. He was featured on the soundtrack for the 2001 film "The Wash," alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.