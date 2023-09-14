Watch: NASA to announce UFO study results

After a yearlong study into UFOs, NASA is releasing a report Thursday on what it needs to better identify unidentified flying objects from a scientific point of view.

The space agency, which launched the independent study in 2022, will publish the team’s full findings online about 30 minutes before they host a news briefing at 10 a.m. EDT. You can watch it live in the LiveNow from FOX video player above.

A UFO variety was photographed when it hovered for fifteen minutes near Holloman Air Development Center in New Mexico. The object was photographed by a government employee and was released by the Aerial Phenomena Research Organization after careful s Expand

But don’t get your hopes up. At the one and only public meeting earlier this year, the independent team selected by the space agency insisted there is no conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial life associated with UFOs.

No top-secret files were accessed by the scientists, aviation and artificial intelligence experts, and retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space. Instead, the 16-member group relied on unclassified data in an attempt to better understand unexplained sightings in the sky.

NASA said there are so few high-quality observations that no scientific conclusions can be drawn.

NASA logo (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The government refers to unexplained sightings as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena. NASA defines them as observations in the sky that cannot be readily identified or scientifically explained.

The study was launched a year ago and cost under $100,000.