Muskego fatal motorcycle crash; 18-year-old dead

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The Brief An 18-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Muskego late Friday, July 17. A 48-year-old man was also injured. The crash is still under investigation.



An 18-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Muskego late Friday night, July 17.

What we know:

First responders arrived to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Woods Road and Parkland Drive at around 11:21 p.m.

The 18-year-old motorcyclist was found with severe injuries, but was ultimately pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle was traveling east when it crossed the center line and struck a westbound van.

The driver of the van, a 48-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Muskego Police Department was assisted by the Tess Corners Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.