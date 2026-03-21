Mukwonago grass fire on Pheasant Field Drive; windy conditions

article

The Brief The Mukwonago Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Pheasant Field Drive on Saturday, March 21. Officials issued a "too windy to burn" alert, advising residents to only burn when winds are below 9 mph and the grass is green.



The Mukwonago Fire Department is warning residents to be aware when it is too windy to be burning in your yard. This, after a grass fire on Saturday, March 21.

Grass fire response

What we know:

Firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire on Pheasant Field Drive on Saturday.

In a post on the Mukwonago Fire Department Facebook page, officials said, "Today it is too windy to be burning."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Grass fire on Pheasant Field Drive, Mukwonago

Officials offered the following safety tips for burning outside, especially when conditions are dry.

Winds should be below 9 mph to burn. Have a water source to help put out your fire. Burn small piles. No larger than 4’x4’. Make sure to extinguish your pile when you plan to leave the pile unattended. Water down ash the next day. Heavy winds days later can restart warm ash in a pile. Never put ash in the garbage, especially any garbage cans in or near a structure. Hot coals can start a fire in your can and the start your home on fire. Wait to burn until grass is green, winds are low.