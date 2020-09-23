MU Law poll: Voters rate highly choice of next Supreme Court justice

article

A new Marquette Law School Poll, conducted nationwide Sept. 8-15, finds that before U.S. Supreme Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, 48 percent of respondents said the choice of the next justice was very important to them, with 34 percent saying it was somewhat important and 17 percent saying it was not too important or not at all important.

A news release from the organizers of the poll said while the debate over the nomination is likely to increase the salience of the Court and any new appointment, the survey provides some perspective on the somewhat limited attention voters generally pay to the Court.

More than one in four respondents, 28 percent, say that a majority of the justices were definitely or probably appointed by Democratic presidents, while 72 percent say that a majority were definitely or probably appointed by Republican presidents. Prior to Ginsburg’s death, five of the nine justices had been appointed by Republican presidents.

Among those who say that the next appointment is very important to them, 21 percent think a majority were definitely or probably appointed by Democratic presidents while 78 percent think Republican presidents appointed the majority.

