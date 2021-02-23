Expand / Collapse search

Mt Etna's latest eruptions awe even those who study volcanos

By AP author
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
News
Associated Press

Mount Etna erupts

Spectacular eruptions of red lava from Mount Etna, on the Italian island of Sicily, continued overnight from Monday into Tuesday.

ROME - Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, has awed even seasoned volcanologists in recent days with spectacular spurts of lava lighting up the Sicilian sky each night.

The latest eruption overnight petered out by around 0900 GMT Tuesday, according to Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology.

For over a week, Etna has been belching lava, ash and volcanic rocks on a regular basis. The nearby Catania Airport closed temporarily, and residents of the town of Pedara said it appeared one day last week as if it were raining rocks as a thick blanket of ash covered the town.

Volcanologist Boris Behncke of the national institute’s Etna observation center has followed the latest paroxysms with awe. Writing on the institute’s website this week, he said that after "gifting us moments of suspense" over the previous nights, Etna finally erupted in a way "those of us who have worked in this for decades have rarely seen."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Referring to the activity overnight, he tweeted Tuesday: "Did I call the 20-21 February paroxysm of #Etna ‘incredibly powerful'? Well, its successor, in the night of 22-23 February, was MUCH more powerful."

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Assembly set to send unemployment bill to Gov. Evers
slideshow

Assembly set to send unemployment bill to Gov. Evers

The state Assembly was poised Tuesday to sign off on a bipartisan bill designed to jumpstart updates to Wisconsin's antiquated unemployment claims processing system.

Fire causes $250,000 in damage to Washington County home
slideshow

Fire causes $250,000 in damage to Washington County home

Firefighters on Tuesday, Feb. 23 responded to the scene of a house fire in the Town of Addison.

2 teens on the run, charged in fatal shooting of Purcell Pearson

Charges were filed against two Milwaukee teens suspected in the shooting death of Purcell Pearson.