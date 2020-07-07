MPS urges parents to fill out school reopening survey: 'You know what's best for your family'





MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is debating what its reopening plan will look like for the fall -- and time is ticking for parents to share their thoughts on the matter.





Parents and guardians have until Wednesday, July 8 to fill out the online survey -- and share their thoughts on which are vital for the next steps at MPS.



"It's super critical because when you have a district in an urban environment, MPS or other urban districts, there may be some variables that may be different from their suburban counterpart," said Professor Eugene Pitchford.





Professor Eugene Pitchford





Pitchford is a former teacher and principal with MPS for more than 20 years. He is now a professor in the School of Education and faculty adviser for the Black Student Union at Concordia University. He is encouraging families to get involved.



"Please please please give your input. You know what's best for your family. You know what will work and what will not work," Pitchford said.





The coronavirus pandemic has forced school leaders to look at three scenarios for school to reopen in the fall. They include:







Dr. Steven Gerner





Dr. Steven Gerner, the Dean of Students and a professor at Concordia said there will be challenges, but has ideas when it comes to tackling inequities and even conflict of parental schedules.





MPS officials say they "will use this input, along with guidance from health officials and state and local leaders, to come up with the safest plan to provide our students and staff the best environment to learn and educate.



CLICK HERE to fill out the MPS school reopening survey for parents, students