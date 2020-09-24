Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Pursuit ends with crash, arrests; gun and drugs recovered

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a police pursuit ended with a crash, arrests, and the recovery of a gun and drugs late on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Officials say all of this unfolded near 76th and Silver Spring shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday -- when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was operating without any registration plates and was driving without its lights on. The driver refused to stop, fled and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and crashed into two other vehicles near 62nd and Capitol Drive.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital and later arrested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Two passengers of the striking vehicle, a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a hospital. The female was also arrested.

The drivers of the other vehicles, a 29-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, sustained minor injuries. 

A gun and drugs were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.  

Operation Legend: Feds make new arrest, recover firearms and drugs
slideshow

Operation Legend: Feds make new arrest, recover firearms and drugs

New arrests have been made as part of Operation Legend.

MPD: Woman hurt after vehicle runs red light, causes collision
slideshow

MPD: Woman hurt after vehicle runs red light, causes collision

Police say a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at 76th and Villard early Thursday.

Police seek gas theft suspect(s) who struck Kwik Trip 3 times
slideshow

Police seek gas theft suspect(s) who struck Kwik Trip 3 times

Police need your help to identify suspect(s) who they say has driven off without paying for gasoline pumped into their vehicle in Menomonee Falls.