MPD investigates hit-and-run crash near 20th and Chambers

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened early Tuesday morning, Sept. 22. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near 20th and Chambers.

Police say two vehicles were involved -- and the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot.

Minor injuries were reported.

