MPD investigates 'critical incident' near 22nd and Layton in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the area near 22nd Street and Layton Avenue Monday evening, Aug. 31 for a homicide investigation. One person was killed.

Milwaukee police on Twitter Monday night called this a "critical incident" that happened around 6 p.m., adding in a statement to FOX6, "There is no threat to the community; however, there is a large police presence at the location."

Police asked people to utilize an alternate route.

FOX6 crews on scene report police brought in a BearCat -- asking someone to come out of a house in the area using a loudspeaker.

This is a developing story -- and this post will be updated as we learn more.