MPD: 2 suspects sought in attempted theft, garage entry near 77th and Nash

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help in a search for two suspects involved in an attempted theft and garage entry on the city's north side Sunday, Aug. 23.

Police said the suspects went into an unlocked vehicle near 77th and Nash around 6:40 a.m. The suspects attempted to take the victim's dashcam, which captured photos. One suspect then opened the victim's garage with the garage door opener that was inside the car, but left without taking anything.

One suspect is described as 16-21 years old, male, Black, with short black hair. He was seen wearing a multi-colored camouflage mask, a black shirt with light blue and pink-patterned sleeves with a pink decal on the front.

Image of suspect involved in attempted theft near 77th and Nash in Milwaukee, captured by victim's car dashcam

Suspect vehicle in attempted theft near 77th and Nash in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are still seeking information -- and did not provide a description for, the second suspect -- who was the getaway driver.

The getaway vehicle is described as a newer-model, four-door black Honda Accord with black-and-silver rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.