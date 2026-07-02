'Moving Menace' spirals after Wisconsin death investigation
MILWAUKEE - A self-described "menace to society" is back in jail facing 10 criminal cases filed by nine different police departments. Daniel Berczyk has been charged with more than 100 crimes in his adult life. He's 50 years old. This week on Open Record, Carl Deffenbaugh and Jenna Sachs lead Bryan Polcyn through his latest investigation. Hear why Berczyk has become a recurring character in Bryan's investigations. And why the so-called "Moving Menace" appears to be dodging charges in what may be his most serious investigation yet.
Related story links:
- 'Moving Menace' faces death investigation, 10 criminal cases
- 'Moving Menace' headed to prison — but not for long
- The 'Moving Menace' tries the insanity defense
- FOX6 Investigators: "Moving Menace" back in business
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