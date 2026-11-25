article

The Brief One person is dead following a crash in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday morning, Nov. 25. The crash was reported around 1:19 a.m. near Washington Avenue and Oakes Road. Officers took the 19-year-old driver into custody. Investigators believe impairment contributed to the crash.



One person is dead following a crash in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday morning, Nov. 25. The 19-year-old driver was taken into custody.

Fatal crash

The Details:

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the crash was reported around 1:19 a.m. on Washington Avenue near Oakes Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 2008 Nissan SUV that had been involved in a crash. An 18-year-old female passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased despite lifesaving measures.

The 19-year-old driver was taken into custody. Police said impairment appears to have been a factor in the crash.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking anyone who possibly witnessed the crash or has information regarding the vehicle or driver involved to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department Investigation Line at (262) 884-0454, press #6.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 1-262-636-9330 or 1-888- 636-9330, or by email at RacineCS@gmail.com.