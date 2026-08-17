Mount Pleasant crash; 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after head-on collision

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The Brief One person died and another was injured in a head-on collision in Mount Pleasant. The crash occurred near Spring Street near Borgardt Road on Sunday, Aug. 16. Preliminary reports show that a Ford F-150 traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a Jeep Wrangler.



A head-on crash in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, Aug. 16, left one person dead and another injured.

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, at approximately 4:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Spring Street near Borgardt Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a Ford F-150 and a Jeep Wrangler.

Officers were informed that one of the vehicles was on fire and an occupant was trapped inside.

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Upon arrival, officers located the involved vehicles and immediately initiated rescue efforts. A civilian stopped at the scene to assist officers in using fire extinguishers to put out the vehicle fire.

Good Samaritans pulled the driver from the Jeep Wrangler. The operator suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Officers and South Shore Fire Department personnel attempted lifesaving measures on the trapped operator of the Ford F-150. Despite these efforts, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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Preliminary findings indicate the incident occurred when an eastbound Ford F-150 drifted entirely into the westbound lanes of Spring Street, resulting in a head-on collision with a Jeep Wrangler.

Police tips

What you can do:

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the vehicles or driver involved to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department Investigation Line at (262) 884-0454, press #6.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 1-262-636-9330 or 1-888- 636-9330, or by email at RacineCS@gmail.com.