Mount Pleasant data center: Microsoft waives $5M development incentive

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The Brief Microsoft is foregoing its $5 million annual development incentive for its Mount Pleasant data center. Instead, the money will be redirected to the Village of Mount Pleasant and the Racine County Economic Development Corporation. $4.9 million will go toward stabilizing resident tax bills and funding public projects—like road repairs and emergency vehicle purchases.



In Mount Pleasant, Microsoft has decided to redirect its annual $5 million annual development incentive, which will go toward property tax relief.

The incentive comes from a 2023 agreement when the company announced it would build a data center.

Utilizing the money

By the numbers:

$4.9 million will go to the Village of Mount Pleasant as direct funding for municipal tax relief and public infrastructure. Starting in 2027, the village will use the money to reduce the tax levy and keep property tax rates stable. Taxpayers will see this impact starting on their December property tax bills.

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The money will also cover capital expenses such as road rebuilding and purchasing new police and fire vehicles, which will allow Mount Pleasant to avoid borrowing money and saving taxpayers from interest costs.

Microsoft data center construction in Mount Pleasant (SKYFOX)

$100,000 will go to the Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) to fund countywide business attraction and economic growth initiatives.

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More data centers

What's next:

Microsoft in summer 2026 completed construction of its first data center in Mount Pleasant.

Map of Microsoft's Mount Pleasant data center plans

A second facility is under construction immediately to the west with an expected completion in 2028, and Mount Pleasant has approved preliminary site plans for another two campuses to the north.