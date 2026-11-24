Mount Pleasant crash: Pedestrian hit, killed on Spring Street
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A pedestrian was killed in a Mount Pleasant crash Monday night, Nov. 23.
What we know:
It happened on Spring Street, between Highway 31 and Newman Road, at around 7:20 p.m. The pedestrian, who has been identified as a 42-year-old man, died at the scene despite life-saving attempts.
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Mount Pleasant police said a vehicle hit the pedestrian in the westbound lanes of Spring Street. The street was closed in both directions for several hours.
The driver who hit the pedestrian, identified as a 32-year-old woman from Illinois, is cooperating with the investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
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What we don't know:
What led up to the crash remains under investigation. The names of the pedestrian and driver have not been released.
What you can do:
Anyone who saw the crash or has information or video from the area between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454.
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