Motorcycles crash in Dane County; 1 dead, 1 injured
MONONA, Wis. - One person is dead and a second was seriously hurt after two motorcycles bumped into each other on I-39 near Monona on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Officials say around 3:30 p.m., the bikers were headed south on I-39 approaching Highway 12 when the two bikes "clipped each other," officials said. That caused both bikes to go into the shoulder.
One driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a hospital. Our news partners in Madison say this person is a 21-year-old man from Sun Prairie.
The second driver suffered life-threatening injuries – and later died. He is a 20-year-old man from Cottage Grove.
No other vehicles were involved.