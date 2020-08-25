Expand / Collapse search

More than 10K without power Tuesday morning after storms roll through SE Wisconsin

Tree down on Burst Avenue in Bay View

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN - The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 is showing more than 10,000 without power in southeast Wisconsin. 

CLICK HERE to monitor the We Energies Power Outage Map for the latest outage information

Is your power out, or have you spotted a downed wire? We Energies officials ask that you call (800) 662-4797. Do not assume we know about your outage, officials say.