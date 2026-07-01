Mobile home park rent increases; Union Grove woman's effort to cap them

The Brief A Union Grove woman is nervous about her upcoming lease after her rent spiked 23% in her manufactured home community last year. A group of state lawmakers has been trying to pass a law that would cap rent increases at mobile home parks. The Wisconsin Housing Alliance opposes the effort and says Wisconsin needs more affordable housing to improve its "supply and demand."



The cost of rent is up, and manufactured homes are not immune. Some Wisconsin lawmakers want to cap rent increases in mobile home parks.

Effort to cap rent increases

The backstory:

Kathy Emmendorfer moved into the Harvest View Community in Union Grove for two reasons. The first: it's peaceful.

"I like mowing my own lawn, having my backyard," said Emmendorfer. "I can sit out here every day and just chill until I go to work."

Kathy Emmendorfer

The second reason: the cost.

"The reason we moved here is because we could afford it and still actually have a life," Emmendorfer told Contact 6.

Emmendorfer says she's lived in the manufactured home community for nearly eight years. Lately the rent has gotten less affordable.

"The (ownership is) like, "we've got to raise it to keep up with the Joneses," said Emmendorfer. "I didn't move in with the Joneses."

Kathy Emmendorfer

What we know:

Last year, Ravinia Communities in Chicago acquired the mobile home park's license. Emmendorfer's site rent increased 23%, from $482 to $595.

"The problem is, (Harvest View) can just raise it as much as they want," said Emmendorfer.

In most mobile home parks, residents own their own home but pay monthly rent for the land it sits on.

Lawmakers step in

Dig deeper:

A group of Democratic lawmakers has been trying to pass a law limiting rent increases.

Last session, State Senator Jeff Smith (D-Brunswick) introduced a bill that would cap rent increases at manufactured home communities at 2% or 4% annually, depending on the consumer price index.

"Private equity firms have been purchasing these mobile home properties and then including exorbitant rent hikes," said Smith.

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The bill was never rescheduled for a hearing. Smith plans to reintroduce the bill next session.

"This is, like the last vestige of affordable housing for many people," said Smith.

What they're saying:

The Wisconsin Housing Alliance (WHA) represents manufactured home communities.

Executive director Amy Bliss says the WHA does not advocate for large rent increases. However, it did oppose Smith's bill.

"If (communities) don't raise rents, then the community could fall into severe disrepair," said Bliss.

Bliss says property owners are under pressure from high interest rates, maintenance and labor costs, and property taxes.

She says a "supply and demand issue" is pushing up rent.

"There isn't enough housing that's affordable," said Bliss.

The WHA argues that a better alternative to Smith's bill is more communities allowing manufactured homes.

"(Communities) need to zone specifically for affordable housing units," said Bliss. "It doesn't have to be just apartments. It could be more manufactured home communities."

Local perspective:

Emmendorfer is bracing for another rent increase in her next lease.

"I heard (from neighbors) it's going up 70 more dollars," said Emmendorfer.

Emmendorfer will also pay a $55 water and sewer fee under her next lease. She says it's a new charge.

Ravinia Communities did not confirm for Contact 6 how much Emmendorfer's rent will go up.

Ravinia Communities weigh in

The other side:

Ravinia Communities tells Contact 6, "Even with the most recent rent increase, rents at Harvest View remain not only fair, but on the lower end of the range for comparable communities."

It says the property had "significant deferred maintenance" prior to their acquisition in 2025. Capital improvements include a new playground, dog park, covered pavilion, asphalt and concrete paving, resident mailboxes, signage, landscaping and fencing.

What's next:

Emmendorfer says without a rent cap, it's hard to know what's ahead.

"I'm a little nervous every time my lease comes around," said Emmendorfer. "That's the part I hate. It's the unknown."

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Emmendorfer says she's looked into moving, but other manufactured home communities cost just as much or are more expensive.

Smith's bill required annual state inspection of mobile home parks and would have made it easier for renters to file civil cases against owners.

The definition:

A mobile home community is defined as any plot of land with three or more manufactured homes. The WHA says there are more than 1,000 across Wisconsin.

Full statement from Ravinia Communities

Even with the most recent rent increase, rents at Harvest View remain not only fair, but on the lower end of the range for comparable communities.

Notwithstanding this, we have included the following provision with every rent increase notice:

"We want to be as prudent as possible in raising rents and recognize that some residents may not be able to afford this increase. To the extent that this increase causes a financial hardship, please reach out to the management office to discuss financial assistance and/or hardship programs."

To date, we have not received any requests for financial assistance at Harvest View.

Prior to our acquisition of the property in 2025, Harvest View had significant deferred maintenance, including deteriorating roads, a broken-down playground, and aging mailboxes. Had rent controls been in place, it is doubtful these issues would have been addressed.

Since our acquisition, we have invested in numerous capital improvements (see attached pictures):

New playground

New dog park

New covered pavilion

Significant asphalt and concrete paving

New resident mailboxes

New entry signage, landscaping, and fencing