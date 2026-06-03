Missing person in Rock River; crews to resume search Wednesday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - Emergency crews from several agencies launched a search operation in the Rock River on Tuesday after a person entered the water.
As of 9 p.m., the search and recovery operation had not located the individual.
Search personnel and dive teams are scheduled to resume operations Wednesday morning, June 3.
Rock River, Jefferson County
Tuesday's search
What we know:
Specialized equipment deployed in the search included boats from the DNR, Fort Atkinson, Western Lakes and Lake Mills.
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In addition to the City of Jefferson and Jefferson County, responders came from Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, Rock County Sheriff's Office, Western Waukesha, Fort Atkinson, Western Lakes,
MD-1, Lakeside, Janesville, Waterloo, JCEC.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.