Missing person in Rock River; crews to resume search Wednesday

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The Brief The search continues for a person who went into the Rock River on Tuesday. Multiple agencies scanned the water but have not yet found them. The search utilized specialized boats from Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills, and the DNR.



Emergency crews from several agencies launched a search operation in the Rock River on Tuesday after a person entered the water.

As of 9 p.m., the search and recovery operation had not located the individual.

Search personnel and dive teams are scheduled to resume operations Wednesday morning, June 3.

Rock River, Jefferson County

Tuesday's search

What we know:

Specialized equipment deployed in the search included boats from the DNR, Fort Atkinson, Western Lakes and Lake Mills.

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In addition to the City of Jefferson and Jefferson County, responders came from Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, Rock County Sheriff's Office, Western Waukesha, Fort Atkinson, Western Lakes,

MD-1, Lakeside, Janesville, Waterloo, JCEC.