Missing Hartland boy found safe: police

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UPDATE: The Hartland Police Department says 9-year-old Gabriel Garcia has been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Brief Hartland police are searching for a missing boy. Gabriel Garcia, 9, was last seen on April 22 around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Castle Park. Anyone with information is asked to call Hartland police at 262-446-5070.



The Hartland Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing child.

Missing child

What we know:

Gabriel Garcia, 9, was last seen on April 22 around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Castle Park in the Hartridge neighborhood in the Village of Hartland. Gabriel is believed to be riding a bicycle.

He is described as a male, white, 3'8" tall, 56 pounds, with short brown hair. Gabriel was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a navy blue shirt with a white collar, and blue/black shoes with white soles.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Village of Hartland Police Department at 262-446-5070.