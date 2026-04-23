Missing Hartland boy found safe: police
HARTLAND, Wis. - UPDATE: The Hartland Police Department says 9-year-old Gabriel Garcia has been found safe.
The original missing persons notice is available below.
The Hartland Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing child.
Missing child
What we know:
Gabriel Garcia, 9, was last seen on April 22 around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Castle Park in the Hartridge neighborhood in the Village of Hartland. Gabriel is believed to be riding a bicycle.
He is described as a male, white, 3'8" tall, 56 pounds, with short brown hair. Gabriel was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a navy blue shirt with a white collar, and blue/black shoes with white soles.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Village of Hartland Police Department at 262-446-5070.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by 511 Wisconsin and the Hartland Police Department.