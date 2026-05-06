Milwaukee's Third Ward Moon Festival set for August 7-9, 2026

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The Brief The Third Ward Moon Festival is a free, three-day cultural event running August 7–9 in Milwaukee’s Catalano Square. The festival features Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon, a 23-foot illuminated sculpture created from high-resolution NASA imagery. Milwaukee is the only Midwest stop on the installation’s 2026 international tour, which includes the UK, Spain, and Abu Dhabi.



Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward Association announced on Wednesday, May 6, that the Third Ward Moon Festival, a three-day, open-air cultural experience, will take place August 7-9, 2026.

Third Ward Moon Festival

What we know:

A news release says the festival is anchored by Museum of the Moon, an installation by UK artist Luke Jerram that has captivated more than 30 million people worldwide. The 23-foot illuminated sculpture, created using high-resolution NASA imagery and paired with a surrounding sound experience, brings a detailed and immersive representation of the moon into the heart of the neighborhood.

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This marks the second time Museum of the Moon has been installed in Catalano Square, first appearing in 2019 through a collaboration between Black Box Fund (now Joy Engine) and the Historic Third Ward Association. Its return represents a full-circle moment for the neighborhood and reflects an ongoing commitment to immersive public art.

Dig deeper:

The installation’s 2026 tour includes major festivals and cultural events in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Abu Dhabi, with Milwaukee serving as its only Midwest stop for the foreseeable future.

The festival is free and open to the public, encouraging visitors to explore the Third Ward’s galleries, boutiques, and restaurants while experiencing a dynamic mix of programming across all three days. Friday will focus on celebration, Saturday will highlight the neighborhood’s cultural roots, and Sunday will center on wellness and community.

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A full entertainment lineup and additional programming details for Third Ward Moon Festival will be announced in the coming weeks.