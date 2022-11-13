Milwaukee's ‘Power of Youth Voices’ spotlights teen concerns

What are solutions that might make a difference for youth in Milwaukee? Who better to answer that question than teens themselves? The next generation was given a voice on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13.

"I didn’t really talk about it because I feel like nobody would listen to me," one participant said.

On Sunday, a number of organizations came together to give the younger generation a voice.

Mi'Amor Johnson

"It’s about a girl named Samantha, and she takes you on a journey with her," said Mi'Amor Johnson.

Johnson, 13, wanted to share the message of her book about a 10-day journey to conquer your fears.

"Don’t be afraid to try new things or do anything, really," said Johnson.

All the teens at the event were asked what is most important to them and what changes they'd like to see in Milwaukee.

"We try to make plans and force solutions on them, but we really don’t know what they think," said Rhonda Stovall, State Conference NAACP Youth Works chair.

The idea is that whether you're an entrepreneur or an author, you can find the path to success.

"A lot of people that’s my age, they really don’t have the guts to write a book, but I did it," said Johnson.

The hope is that the teens use the connections made during this event to help make change moving forward.