The Brief Gee’s Clippers and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin distributed about 1,500 turkeys and hams. Food was passed out Saturday morning on a first-come, first-served basis with no requirements. High demand prompted organizers to start the Milwaukee event 30 minutes early.



Hundreds of cars lined up on Saturday for an annual Thanksgiving dinner distribution hosted by Gee's Clippers and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Food drive

What we know:

About 1,500 turkeys and hams were distributed, along with traditional holiday meal sides. Organizers passed out food on a first-come, first-served basis with no eligibility requirement.

The Milwaukee Police Department District Five, Milwaukee Bucks Assistant Coach Darvin Ham and his wife, "Dee" Ham, along with other local groups, joined in on the Thanksgiving partnership.

What they're saying:

"God has placed me in position and placed Gee’s Clippers in a position, if you will, to be able to give back. It means so much to me to be able to be a part of the change, or be a part of being able to bless families that might have not had a good meal on Thanksgiving," said Gaulin "Gee" Smith, Gee’s Barbershop & Beauty Salon owner.

"The chance for 1,500 of them in our community to be given the opportunity to celebrate in a way that they want to, to bring family into their home, to share their space, their food, their love with each other, we are a little piece of that and that makes me so proud," said Monique Kelley, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin CEO and president.

Dig deeper:

The event was scheduled to start at 8 a.m., but organizers said they started 30 minutes early due to the high demand. Volunteers said people started showing up just before 4 a.m.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Andrew Amouzou and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.