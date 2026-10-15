104-year-old Milwaukee Brewers fan celebrates with tailgate

The Brief Milwaukee's oldest sports fan, 104-year-old Ruth Werning, is keeping the Brewers spirit alive in style. Werning and fellow fans celebrated the Brewers with a tailgate at Wauwatosa's Harwood Place Senior Community. Werning's love for the team was previously celebrated when she threw out a first pitch at a Brewers game last year.



For 104-year-old Ruth Werning, baseball has been a lifelong passion—one that started in the backyard playing catch with her brothers.

Milwaukee's oldest fan

The Details:

On Wednesday, Milwaukee's oldest sports fan brought that enduring fandom to the Harwood Place Senior Community in Wauwatosa, where she and fellow residents hosted a Brewers tailgate complete with baseball-themed treats and drinks.

Ruth Werning

What they're saying:

Werning’s love for the game runs deep. "I came from a family of two brothers who were very interested in the game, and so they kept me posted, and I had to play catch in the backyard and get used to the glove," Werning recalled. "And the trouble was I always held the glove like this and caught the ball in the hand, and my brother would say, 'Well, you can't even catch it.' And I said, 'Well, you throw it so hard.' And he said, 'It's supposed to go in the glove, not in your hand.'"

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Her fandom has only grown stronger over a century. Last year, Werning stepped onto the field to throw out a first pitch at a Brewers game.

Now, she has her eyes on a couple of major milestones: celebrating her 105th birthday and—she hopes—watching the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.