Milwaukee Wave upsets Utica in thrilling victory

The 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave were looking to bounce back after a tough defeat in their last match to the Dallas Sidekicks last Sunday in Texas. The Wave needed to take control of the game from the beginning and they managed to do so as Sir Alex Bradley smashed home a rebound within the first minute of the game. It was an extremely high-scoring first period for the Wave as they slotted four in the first period.



Utica was not going to roll over as they were able to keep up with the Wave’s offensive attack in the first half with five goals that allowed Utica to take a one-goal advantage at halftime.



"We were a little bit unlucky in the first half, but we gave up some goals we shouldn’t have given up, to give up only one goal in the second period was the answer we were looking for" said Coach Giuliano Oliviero.



The second half got underway and the Wave were able to maintain a defensive structure in the third period that led to an equalizing goal at the tail-end of the third period by Ian Bennett after Derek Huffman was able to keep a broken play alive.



The fourth quarter continued to be a defensive battle as neither team was poised to give up any ground. Utica found the first goal of the fourth quarter and the Wave were forced down to the last few minutes to grab the equalizer and winner. It was Ian Bennett who scored to level the game up with the Wave having six attackers and the game in frenzy. After the Wave equalizer, it felt like it was only a matter of time until the Wave would take the game. Derek Huffman was left on the left wing with eight seconds remaining and lasers a shot into the top corner to give the Milwaukee Wave a much-needed victory.



Huffman said post-match, "We dug deep to stop two set-pieces at the end and we gave ourselves a chance to win the game at the end, that’s all we can ask for. We got the ball down and my teammates found me on the back post and it just so happened to be my shot that won it"



"Great winner from Huffman and Ian Bennett to tie it up at the end of the game, credit to the defensive restart team down the stretch who gave us an opportunity to both tie and win the game," said Oliviero.



The Wave get ready for a trip to Mexico next week as they face the Chihuahua Savage Friday and Saturday at Corner Sport Arena in Chihuahua City, Mexico.



The Milwaukee Wave returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Sunday, February 6 at 1:05 p.m. to take on the St. Louis Ambush.

