Milwaukee water main break; DPW repairs 16-inch line
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works responded Sunday, Feb. 22, to a water main break near Clement and Dakota.
What we know:
DPW said it was a 16-inch water main break. Crews stopped the flow of water and appeared to have repaired the break.
What we don't know:
FOX6 has reached out to DPW for information on what caused the break but has not yet received a response.
