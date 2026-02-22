Milwaukee water main break; DPW repairs 16-inch line

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Department of Public Works responded to a 16-inch water main break on Sunday. Crews stopped the water flow and completed repairs near Clement and Dakota. Officials have not yet said what caused the break.



The Milwaukee Department of Public Works responded Sunday, Feb. 22, to a water main break near Clement and Dakota.

What we know:

DPW said it was a 16-inch water main break. Crews stopped the flow of water and appeared to have repaired the break.

What we don't know:

FOX6 has reached out to DPW for information on what caused the break but has not yet received a response.