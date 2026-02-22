Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee water main break; DPW repairs 16-inch line

Published  February 22, 2026 7:39pm CST
Bay View
Courtesy of Lori LaGrow

    • The Milwaukee Department of Public Works responded to a 16-inch water main break on Sunday.
    • Crews stopped the water flow and completed repairs near Clement and Dakota.
    • Officials have not yet said what caused the break.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works responded Sunday, Feb. 22, to a water main break near Clement and Dakota.

What we know:

DPW said it was a 16-inch water main break. Crews stopped the flow of water and appeared to have repaired the break.

Courtesy of Lori LaGrow

What we don't know:

FOX6 has reached out to DPW for information on what caused the break but has not yet received a response.

