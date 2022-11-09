Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers

Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond.

Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton and Locust. She ran to do what she could, including helping to flip the squad back onto its wheels.

Dramatic moments were captured by squad cameras as the two officers drove through the intersection. Another driver ran a red light and came barreling into them.

The squad flipped onto its side, sliding into a traffic pole.

"My instinct was to just run down there and see if anyone was hurt," said Ninham.

Ninham tried opening the door, but it was jammed. Others quickly arrived on the scene and worked with officers to flip the squad back onto its wheels.

"We just gave it all we had, like, one, two, three," said Ninham.

On Wednesday night, in front of a packed room at the Milwaukee Police Academy, MPD recognized Ninham's quick action. She was one of more than 30 people honored at the Fall Merit Awards.



"This is showcasing the extraordinary acts not only for our sworn members and non-sworn members but our residents," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Ninham said she wants her story to serve as inspiration for others.

"Good people are still out here, you know?" said Ninham. "You just got to help each other."