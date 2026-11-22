The Brief A Milwaukee runner ran more than 183 miles across seven continents in seven days. QuHarrison Terry became the first African American male to finish the race in seven days with the fastest time. Terry has raised more than $20,000 for homeless veterans through the end of the year.



"My body is still all over the place. I can’t feel some of my toes," said expeditionist QuHarrison Terry.

Seven continents, seven marathons in seven days.

"I am the first African American male to do it in 7 days with the fastest time," said Terry.

QuHarrison Terry officially completed The Great World Race.

"I am a big part of history that I haven’t even fully fathomed," said Terry.

Terry is from Milwaukee and ran cross country at Nicolet High School. His Wisconsin roots were part of what helped him push through.

"If I didn’t know how to deal with cold weather and not let them impact me and throw off my race, I probably would have been part of that 20% that didn’t make it out of Antarctica," said Terry.

Terry finished one of the most difficult endurance challenges ever, all while raising money for homeless veterans.

"It was always on my mind, and it was like a fighting why. Because everything in your body wants to give out by marathon 3," said Terry. "It’s antagonizing. It’s heavy. You don’t want to keep going. And that was a really strong reason."

The race started with 70 people, and not everyone finished.

From Africa, Antarctica, Australia, Asia, Europe, South America and North America, Terry hopes to inspire the next generation of runners.

"I would like to see a lot more people like me engaging in this activity because I think there is solace to be found here," said Terry.

Terry is still raising money through the end of the year, including Giving Tuesday. So far, he has raised more than $20,000 for homeless veterans.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.