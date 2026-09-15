The Brief Milwaukee’s Common Council is considering a proposal to expand rental property inspections to single-family homes and duplexes in targeted areas. The pilot program would require regular inspections in the area centered on the Uptown neighborhood. The city’s Department of Neighborhood Services reports most eligible rentals in that area are owned by landlords who live outside Milwaukee or Wisconsin.



City leaders are weighing a proposal to change how Milwaukee inspects smaller rental properties.

Expanding Milwaukee rental inspections

Local perspective:

Currently, Milwaukee only conducts yearly inspections on rental properties with three or more units, while single-family homes and duplexes are only inspected if a tenant files a complaint.

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A new proposal would create a pilot program to inspect single-family and duplex rentals in the Uptown neighborhood, bounded by Center Street to North Avenue and 50th Street to Sherman Boulevard. Ald. Russell Stamper represents the area and reported that nearly 58% of eligible rentals in the neighborhood received at least one complaint between 2023 and 2025.

By the numbers:

The plan would impact about 400 rental units. The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services reports roughly 61% of these properties belong to out-of-city owners, and 28% belong to landlords living outside Wisconsin.

Out-of-state owners and tenant rights

What they're saying:

The Sherman Park Community Association supports the pilot program. Executive Director Mabel Lamb emphasized that uninspected, substandard housing causes instability.

"I think it's really important for this inspection process to happen, so that people aren't being displaced," Lamb said. "If they move into a house, and it's not in the best condition, then they have to move out of the house, find additional housing, and that could be time-consuming, displace people, and expensive."

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However, the Rental Property Association of Wisconsin questioned an earlier draft of the legislation. The group also raised concerns about whether property owners were properly notified about public hearings about the legislation.

Next steps for the proposal

What's next:

On Sept. 15, the Milwaukee Common Council’s Zoning Committee advanced the measure. The proposed ordinance still needs final approval from the full Common Council and the mayor before taking effect.

If approved, the city will send official notices to property owners and tenants alerting them to the changes. Under the terms of the proposal, if a renter declines the inspection, the city will not perform it.