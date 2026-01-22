Milwaukee Recreation's 21st annual Daddy/Daughter Dance
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee tradition continues next month with the return of Milwaukee Recreation's annual Daddy-Daughter Dance. Jason Blocker from Twilight Centers joins FOX6 WakeUp with everything you need to know.
Event Information
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026
- Where: Baird Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.)
- When: 5–8 p.m.
- Dinner & Dance: $30 for adults, $10 for the first child, $5 for each additional child.
- Dance Only: $20 for adults, $5 for each child
- Register Here!