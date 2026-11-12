Milwaukee Public Safety and Health Committee reviews food truck rules

The Brief Milwaukee’s Public Safety and Health Committee is reviewing a new food truck regulation proposal. The proposal allows the city to revoke assigned parking spaces for violations committed anywhere. Complaints require written submission and photo or video evidence before a licensing committee review.



Food trucks are back on the agenda for the Public Safety and Health Committee in Milwaukee. A new proposal looked to expand the city's authority to discipline food truck operators.

Food truck regulation proposal

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The city could suspend or revoke a food truck owner's permission to use an assigned parking space, even if the violation happened somewhere else and had nothing to do with operating that food truck.

Under current city law, Milwaukee has designated areas for food trucks called "Limited Operation Food Peddler Vehicle Zones." In other words, it is just public parking space for licensed food trucks. Each business has a set of regulations to follow while operating there, ranging from rules on food regulations to public safety.

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Under the new proposal, if a food truck operator is found violating any city code – even if it is outside of that parking space – they could risk losing that space. This does not mean once a complaint is received, a business will automatically lose its access to a parking space, as there is still due process in each case.

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Each assigned parking space comes with a variety of rules operators must follow, ranging from food regulations to public safety. However, the new proposal would allow revocation to happen even if the violation occurred elsewhere.

To record a violation outside of an assigned parking space, someone must submit a written complaint to the city clerk and provide pictures and videos. The licensing committee then reviews the evidence in an open meeting and could recommend suspending access to their assigned parking space.

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Discussions over food trucks have happened throughout the year, including a debate over curfew hours. Back in April, the city sought restrictions over curfew hours because of public safety. However, food truck owners sued, and a judge blocked the rule before it ever took effect, and council members did not fight the decision.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Andrew Amouzou and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.