Milwaukee property assessments up 18%, officials explain why

The Milwaukee Assessor's Office held a virtual meeting Thursday night, May 5, to help answer questions.

Residential assessments in the city rose nearly 18% from 2021 to 2022. Why? City officials say they didn't assess properties last year, so the 2020 values were carried over.

Now, we're seeing a big jump because of two years' worth of sales price appreciation, high demand and low supply in the housing market and low interest rates.

Residents can appeal, but remember, it could go both ways.

"We hear mostly from the people who think the assessment is too high and want it reduced, but there's a good number of people, less vocal perhaps, that think their assessment is too low and they want it higher," said Nicole Larson, Milwaukee commissioner of assessments.

This year, for the first time, property owners will be able to file appeals online.

Appeals must be filed by May 16.