The Brief Angelica Garcia said her car and three others got flat tires after hitting a pothole near 27th and National on Sunday. It has since been patched, but one resident hopes the city can find a real solution. Milwaukee officials said new funds may help DPW address road repairs.



Imagine driving with your family to grab lunch when, all of a sudden, you're shaken up by an unexpected bump on the road. That's what one Milwaukee family said they experienced Sunday.

Pothole and flat tires

What they're saying:

A Facebook video captured the moments after Angelica Garcia's car hit what she considers a pothole on the road. She said her car, along with three others, got flat tires back-to-back from each other near 27th and National.

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"Another flat tire. I know we can be blinded by it, but in this case there's a huge pothole," Garcia said. "We just felt the tire come down, and then the other one in the back and we jumped. It was horrible. We got really scared.

Garcia said she is now left to pay to fix a car she had just bought her daughter to get to school. FOX6 News decided to check out the location, and the pothole Garcia described has since been patched up.

Pothole patched at 27th and National

Walter Garron said he witnessed the impact and recorded it. He called and reported it, and the next day followed up with Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa. He said the city normally patches up the pothole, but he hopes there is a real solution to solve an ongoing problem throughout Milwaukee.

"Our only concern is that they have done the same thing before and it did not work. It keeps going down afterwards," Garron said.

Funding on the way?

What's next:

During a town hall at Hamilton High School, Ald. Peter Burgelis said – from Oct. 6, 2025 to now – his district office has received 389 calls from neighbors about roads, alleys and sidewalks. But he said the city's overall requests are far greater.

"We got some news from the comptroller, from state aids, and there is going to be additional money that is going to be re-allocated that'll be able to use budget amendments for general transportation to improve that number and get a little bit of more work done," Burgelis said.

In September, Burgelis introduced a resolution to the city's Public Works Committee that would help DPW identify pothole and alley repairs that could be completed by outside contractors.

Editor's note: FOX6 translated some quotes from Spanish into English. Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6's Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.