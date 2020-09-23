Milwaukee police seek suspect in business burglary

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a burglary that happened on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Police said the suspect forced entry into a closed business around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Villard Avenue and Teutonia Avenue.

The suspect is described as a male, 50 years old, 6'0" to 6'2" tall and African-American with a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 tips app.

