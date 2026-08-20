Milwaukee police seek critically missing man
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help in finding a critically missing 66-year-old man, Ronald Worley.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Worley was last seen near 12th and Kilbourn at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20.
Ronald Worley
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He is described as 5'8" tall and 145 pounds, with waist-length dreadlocks pulled into a ponytail and brown eyes.
He might be wearing a white or blue short-sleeve shirt.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: Information and photo were sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.