Milwaukee police seek critically missing man

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 66-year-old man, Ronald Worley. Worley was last seen near 12th and Kilbourn on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD District 3 at 414-935-7232.



Milwaukee police are asking for help in finding a critically missing 66-year-old man, Ronald Worley.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Worley was last seen near 12th and Kilbourn at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Ronald Worley

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He is described as 5'8" tall and 145 pounds, with waist-length dreadlocks pulled into a ponytail and brown eyes.

He might be wearing a white or blue short-sleeve shirt.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD District 3 at 414-935-7232.