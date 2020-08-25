Milwaukee police seek 3 suspects in businesses burglary near 11th and National

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking three suspects wanted in connection to a burglary that happened on the city's south side Saturday, Aug. 25.

Police said the three used a crowbar to pry open the door of a business near 11th and National around 12:40 a.m. They then entered the business, stole property and fled.

Suspect 1 is described as a male with a light skin complexion. He was wearing a white surgical mask, a light-colored towel or shirt around his neck, a black or dark blue t-shirt, clear plastic gloves, black shorts with tan-and-stripe designed on the legs, white socks and green shoes.

Suspect 2 is described as a male with a brown skin complexion. He was wearing a red cap with white design on the front, a light-colored surgical mask, a tan t-shirt, light-colored shorts, black socks and light-colored Nike shoes.

Suspect 3 is described as a male with a brown skin complexion. He was wearing a light-colored surgical mask, a red t-shirt with white-and-black designs on the front and blue pants.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.