Milwaukee police officer charged with sexual assault, pleads not guilty
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A Milwaukee Police officer charged with sexual assault of a woman at a South Milwaukee bar made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 7.
In court
What To Know:
Nathan Enk, 33, is charged with one count of 4th degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. He entered not guilty pleas to the charges and is due back in court later this month. A court commissioner set a $5,000 signature bond and ordered Enk to report to the jail for booking by October 12.
Nathan Enk
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Incident at The Tap Room
Dig deeper:
Prosecutors say Enk – who was off-duty at the time – was at The Tap Room, 1301 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, early in the morning on Sept. 21, 2026. It was around bar close court filings say witnesses saw bar patrons trying to escort Enk out of the bar. Once outside, filings say Enk allegedly approached a woman, grabbed her breasts, and repeatedly told the woman, "just kiss me and I’ll leave you alone" and "let me touch your breasts."
The Tap Room
The woman told a South Milwaukee Police Officer that she didn’t know Enk, despite Enk claiming he recognized her.
During an interview with police, court filings say Enk said "nobody groped that b----, I slapped that b----- a—" and "I did not grope her, I slapped her a--."
Enk has been with the Milwaukee Police Department for more than seven years. Upon learning of Enk’s arrest on Sept. 21, the Milwaukee Police Department said it placed Enk on full suspension.
If convicted on the sexual assault charge, Enk faces up to nine months in jail and $10,000 in fines.
The Source: Information in this story comes from court records and the criminal complaint.