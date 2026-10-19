Milwaukee police chase, officer assaulted; 3 people charged

The Brief Three men are charged following a Milwaukee police chase that injured an officer. Prosecutors said a suspect struck an officer in the head with a firearm magazine Police recovered drugs and firearms following the Oct. 14 pursuit and arrests.



Three people are now charged in last week's Milwaukee police chase that ended with an officer assaulted and injured.

Milwaukee County's District Attorney's Office charged Sincere Scott, 22, Jerrell Shead, 19, and Javeonte Thomas, 17.

Chase and crash

The backstory:

The incident happened Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Investigators said around 1:46 p.m., the three were driving near 57th and Center. Court records stated two police officers saw the dark blue Toyota RAV4 with excessive window tint on the front driver's window, along with a Florida registration plate.

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Police tried to conduct a traffic stop when investigators said the driver, Scott, sped away and police began to chase.

Court records stated the three suspects blew through six stop signs and sped up more than 75 mph in a residential zone.

Investigators said the pursuit ended at 48th and Hadley when Scott lost control of the vehicle, sideswiped a light pole, hit a tree, and three got out and ran.

Prosecutors said one officer ran down Scott in an alley in the 2800 block of North 47th Street.

Officer attacked

What To Know:

Court records stated that during a struggle, Scott tried to disarm the officer, got a hold of the officer's firearm magazine and hit him in the head multiple times with it.

The officer reported immediately seeing stars and hearing ringing in his ears.

Investigators said that the officer was eventually able to get a hold of Scott until an assisting officer came to help.

Court records stated, during the struggle, the officer's bodycam fell into the grass at an up angle and recorded the incident.

Prosecutors said the officer was transported to Froedtert Hospital, where he was treated for a significant laceration to his head, which required multiple stitches to close.

Drugs recovered

What To Know:

Investigators said after Scott was taken into custody, police searched him and found 110.2 grams of cocaine base and 8.1 grams of fentanyl.

Court records stated that, after the three ran from the vehicle, another officer caught and arrested Shead on North 48th Street.

Prosecutors said police searched the vehicle and found multiple cellphones, guns, and bags of material that tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Investigators said, later that same night, officers found and arrested Thomas after he ran away from police.

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Court records stated police saw Thomas, while running, discarding baggies with material that tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

On Monday, Oct. 19, all three were in court for their initial appearances.

A court commissioner set Shead's cash bond at $2,500, Thomas' bond at $30,000, and Scott's bond at $75,000.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.