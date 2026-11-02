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The Brief Milwaukee police pursued a reckless driver who refused a traffic stop, ending in a fatal crash near Layton and Greenfield Sunday night. The fleeing driver, a 36-year-old, and his 28-year-old passenger, were hospitalized. The driver in the vehicle that was struck, an 18-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.



One person is dead following a police chase that ended in a crash in Milwaukee late Sunday night.

Police chase

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on Sunday night, Nov. 1, just after 10 p.m., officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly near 23rd and Greenfield.

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Officers made a U-turn and found the vehicle near Muskego and Mitchell. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and a chase started.

Scene near Layton and Greenfield

Fatal crash

What To Know:

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle near Layton and Greenfield. The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The passenger, a 28-year-old, was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, an 18-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Illegal narcotics were found during the arrest.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.