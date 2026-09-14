Milwaukee police chase ends in crash, 21-year-old arrested

article

The Brief A man was arrested following a police chase in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon. Police say the chase started when the driver fled a traffic stop. The chase ended in crash with another vehicle, and the 21-year-old was arrested.



A 21-year-old man was arrested after police say he led officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, Sept. 14.

Chase and crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 2 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic and registration violations near 15th and Cherry.

The driver stopped, but he then fled in a reckless manner as officers approached and a vehicle and a chase started.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle on State Highway 175 at Wisconsin Avenue.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.